Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) PT Set at $6.00 by Oppenheimer

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) received a $6.00 price objective from investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 115.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $2.78. 338,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,019,084. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $4.51. The stock has a market cap of $298.98 million, a PE ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 2.05.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). On average, analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,458,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,852,000 after purchasing an additional 185,017 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 218,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 23,321 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 19,191 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Ventures Inc lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sofinnova Ventures Inc now owns 1,549,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 99,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 989,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 86,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. Its product candidates include Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome; is in Phase III clinical trial to treat congenital myasthenic syndromes; and is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of anti-MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with spinal muscular atrophy type 3.

