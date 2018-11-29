CBL & Associates Properties (CBL) Given a $2.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) has been assigned a $2.00 price target by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 23.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CBL. ValuEngine raised CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on CBL & Associates Properties from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CBL & Associates Properties from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BTIG Research downgraded CBL & Associates Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. CBL & Associates Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $3.97.

Get CBL & Associates Properties alerts:

Shares of CBL opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $473.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.26, a P/E/G ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.08. CBL & Associates Properties has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $6.26.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $206.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.53 million. CBL & Associates Properties had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CBL & Associates Properties will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBL. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 13,661 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 266.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 52,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 37,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

About CBL & Associates Properties

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.9 million square feet across 26 states, including 73 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 12 properties managed for third parties.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for CBL & Associates Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBL & Associates Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.