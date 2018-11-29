CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (CBL) Expected to Earn Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for CBL & Associates Properties in a report released on Monday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Okusanya now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CBL & Associates Properties’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Get CBL & Associates Properties alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CBL & Associates Properties from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BTIG Research lowered shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $2.00 price target on shares of CBL & Associates Properties and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $3.97.

Shares of NYSE CBL opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. CBL & Associates Properties has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $6.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.11 million, a PE ratio of 1.26, a P/E/G ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.39). CBL & Associates Properties had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $206.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, December 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.45%. CBL & Associates Properties’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBL. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in CBL & Associates Properties by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,341,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 29,957 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CBL & Associates Properties by 59.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 172,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 64,400 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CBL & Associates Properties by 83.2% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 26,009 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in CBL & Associates Properties by 103.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 114,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 58,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CBL & Associates Properties by 13.6% during the second quarter. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC now owns 183,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 21,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

CBL & Associates Properties Company Profile

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.9 million square feet across 26 states, including 73 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 12 properties managed for third parties.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for CBL & Associates Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBL & Associates Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.