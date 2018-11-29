Cellcom Israel (CEL) Upgraded to C- at TheStreet

Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:CEL opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Cellcom Israel has a 12-month low of $5.43 and a 12-month high of $10.62.

Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $251.00 million for the quarter. Cellcom Israel had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEL. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cellcom Israel by 21.0% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 71,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 12,394 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cellcom Israel by 22.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cellcom Israel by 33.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 8,316 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cellcom Israel by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,253,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after buying an additional 68,371 shares during the period. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cellcom Israel

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular and landline telecommunications services in Israel. It operates through two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The company offers basic cellular telephony services, such as voice mail, cellular fax, call waiting, call forwarding, caller identification, conference calling, and inbound and outbound roaming services; and data transfer, and upload and download services.

