Celsion (CLSN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Celsion is dedicated to the development and commercialization of oncology drugs including tumor-targeting treatments using focused heat energy in combination with heat activated drug delivery systems. Celsion has research, license or commercialization agreements with leading institutions such as the National Institutes of Health, Duke University Medical Center, University of Hong Kong, North Shore Long Island Jewish Health System. “

Get Celsion alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CLSN. Brookline Cap M reissued a buy rating on shares of Celsion in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer set a $9.00 price objective on Celsion and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Celsion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

CLSN stock opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $35.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.46. Celsion has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $3.48.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13 million. Celsion had a negative return on equity of 104.30% and a negative net margin of 4,282.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celsion will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celsion stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) by 72.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,194 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.65% of Celsion worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsion Company Profile

Celsion Corporation, a development stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials to treat recurrent chest wall breast cancer.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celsion (CLSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celsion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.