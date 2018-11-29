Celtic (CCP) Hits New 1-Year High at $168.00

Celtic plc (LON:CCP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 168 ($2.20) and last traded at GBX 165.50 ($2.16), with a volume of 2838 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 165.50 ($2.16).
About Celtic (LON:CCP)
Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic FC Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It sells tickets for matches played at Celtic Park; provides match day and non-match day catering and banqueting services; operates visitor centers and soccer schools, as well as Celtic TV, an official TV channel for Celtic Football Club; and hires Celtic Park for football and non-football events.
