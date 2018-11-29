Cemex SAB de CV (CX) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Shares of Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) rose 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.94 and last traded at $4.92. Approximately 12,335,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 8,785,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.66.

CX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Cemex SAB de CV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Cemex SAB de CV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. HSBC downgraded Cemex SAB de CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup set a $10.00 price target on Cemex SAB de CV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.86.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter. Cemex SAB de CV had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 3.38%. Research analysts expect that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cemex SAB de CV by 53.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 17,643 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cemex SAB de CV in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,910,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its stake in Cemex SAB de CV by 6.7% in the third quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 160,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,126,400,000,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Cemex SAB de CV by 338.3% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 389,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 300,740 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Cemex SAB de CV by 17.7% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 754,340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 113,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.68% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

