Century Bancorp, Inc. (CNBKA) Major Shareholder Purchases $24,132.00 in Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.44 per share, with a total value of $24,132.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 650,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,349,225.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ CNBKA traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $81.25. The company had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,885. The firm has a market cap of $453.43 million, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.55 and a 12-month high of $89.40.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 9th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $27.37 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 31st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNBKA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 42.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $627,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 240.3% in the second quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 9,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 10.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 25.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. 35.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNBKA. BidaskClub raised shares of Century Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Century Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

