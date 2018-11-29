Century Communities (CCS) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Deutsche Bank

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank to $32.00 in a research report released on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Century Communities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Century Communities from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.50 to $31.50 in a research note on Friday, September 21st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Monday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.90.

Shares of NYSE CCS opened at $20.66 on Friday. Century Communities has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $625.64 million, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Century Communities had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $552.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Century Communities will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCS. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 8,812.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $325,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in California, Colorado, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and the provision of mortgage services and title services to its home buyers.

