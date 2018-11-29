Shares of Cequence Energy Ltd (TSE:CQE) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.98 and last traded at C$0.95, with a volume of 19915 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.98.

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.45.

WARNING: “Cequence Energy (CQE) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.98” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/cequence-energy-cqe-hits-new-52-week-high-at-0-98.html.

About Cequence Energy (TSE:CQE)

Cequence Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas reserves in Western Canada. Its principal property is the Simonette asset located in the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Sabretooth Energy Ltd. and changed its name to Cequence Energy Ltd.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cequence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cequence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.