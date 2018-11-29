Charles Schwab (SCHW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SCHW. UBS Group lowered Charles Schwab from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on Charles Schwab and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Raymond James upgraded Charles Schwab from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Charles Schwab from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.33.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $45.66 on Monday. Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $60.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.48.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 32.65%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 31.71%.

Charles Schwab announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 383,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $17,989,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,629 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.84, for a total value of $128,400.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,453 shares of company stock worth $19,107,379 in the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Sapphire Star Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 157.6% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. 80.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

