Chico’s FAS (CHS) Hits New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $4.42 and last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 898809 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.32.

The specialty retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $499.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.63 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 11.79%. Chico’s FAS’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. Chico’s FAS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

CHS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 159,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 56,501 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,808,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,719,000 after purchasing an additional 149,136 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 128,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 73,684 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 248,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 45,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 217.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 558,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 382,392 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $918.85 million, a PE ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.78.

About Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of women's private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. The company's portfolio of brands consists of the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

