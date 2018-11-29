China Automotive Systems (CAAS) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered China Automotive Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd.

Shares of China Automotive Systems stock opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.62 million, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.96. China Automotive Systems has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $5.23.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $112.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.29 million. China Automotive Systems had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. Research analysts expect that China Automotive Systems will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Automotive Systems stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,552 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,377 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management owned about 0.32% of China Automotive Systems worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic systems and parts.

