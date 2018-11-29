China Finance Online (JRJC) Posts Earnings Results

China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. China Finance Online had a negative net margin of 52.08% and a negative return on equity of 59.82%. The company had revenue of $8.61 million for the quarter.
NASDAQ:JRJC remained flat at $$1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 7,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,244. China Finance Online has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $4.14.
About China Finance Online
China Finance Online Co Limited provides Web-based financial services in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through three segments: Commodities Brokerage Services; Online Financial Information and Advisory Service, and Other Related Services; and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.
