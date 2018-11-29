CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $3.16 Million Holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,801 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,562,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $813,317,000 after buying an additional 3,058,519 shares in the last quarter. Ffcm LLC lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 16,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 312.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 724,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,563,000 after purchasing an additional 548,706 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 30,123.8% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 31,630 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 117,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $24.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $18.99 and a 1 year high of $26.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.07.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.57%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IPG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

In other news, Director H John Greeniaus sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $117,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 8,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $203,001.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/cibc-world-markets-inc-has-3-16-million-holdings-in-interpublic-group-of-companies-inc-ipg.html.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.