CIBC World Markets Inc. Raises Stake in NiSource Inc. (NI)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 43.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,632 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NI. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of NiSource by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,331,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,750 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC bought a new position in NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,261,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in NiSource by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in NiSource by 286.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NiSource alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NI shares. Mizuho lowered NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered NiSource from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on NiSource from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on NiSource from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.36.

In other news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 2,400 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $62,832.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,360.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NI opened at $25.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.40. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.44 and a 1 year high of $28.11. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.12.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 9.30% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/cibc-world-markets-inc-raises-stake-in-nisource-inc-ni.html.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and offers wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.