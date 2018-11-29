CIGNA Co. (CI) Stake Decreased by AMP Capital Investors Ltd

AMP Capital Investors Ltd lessened its stake in shares of CIGNA Co. (NYSE:CI) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,584 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 22,265 shares during the quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in CIGNA were worth $44,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIGNA in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,050,000. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of CIGNA by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 169,463 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,291,000 after acquiring an additional 43,229 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CIGNA in the 3rd quarter valued at $740,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of CIGNA by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 1,849 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CIGNA by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,514 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CIGNA alerts:

CI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of CIGNA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 target price on shares of CIGNA in a report on Friday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of CIGNA to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CIGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of CIGNA in a report on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.29.

In other CIGNA news, Director William D. Zollars sold 238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $46,100.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 21,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.99, for a total transaction of $4,513,045.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,966 shares in the company, valued at $8,938,338.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,252 shares of company stock worth $5,164,402 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CI opened at $221.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58. CIGNA Co. has a 1 year low of $163.02 and a 1 year high of $227.13.

CIGNA (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The health services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. CIGNA had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 23.31%. CIGNA’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CIGNA Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “CIGNA Co. (CI) Stake Decreased by AMP Capital Investors Ltd” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/cigna-co-ci-stake-decreased-by-amp-capital-investors-ltd.html.

CIGNA Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CIGNA Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for CIGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.