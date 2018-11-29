Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Hits New 12-Month High at $82.08

Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $82.08 and last traded at $81.45, with a volume of 28289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.55.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CINF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.69.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 22.61%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 2,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Hits New 12-Month High at $82.08” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/cincinnati-financial-cinf-hits-new-12-month-high-at-82-08.html.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.