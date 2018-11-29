Cincinnati Financial Co. (CINF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CINF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 349,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,361,000 after acquiring an additional 32,479 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,301,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,041,000 after acquiring an additional 19,935 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 300,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,091,000 after acquiring an additional 74,534 shares during the period. Finally, Iberiabank Corp boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 79,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after acquiring an additional 23,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $81.48. The company had a trading volume of 346,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,001. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Cincinnati Financial has a 1 year low of $66.33 and a 1 year high of $82.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 22.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 77.37%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

