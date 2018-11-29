Cinemark Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2018 Earnings of $2.08 Per Share (CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – Stock analysts at Imperial Capital increased their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cinemark in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 26th. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.08 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.06. Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q3 2019 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $754.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.27 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CNK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cinemark from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cinemark from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Cinemark from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.90.

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $39.02 on Tuesday. Cinemark has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,535,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,676,000 after purchasing an additional 254,393 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,535,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,260,000 after purchasing an additional 438,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,381,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,155,000 after purchasing an additional 205,898 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,998,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,196,000 after purchasing an additional 168,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,852,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,685,000 after purchasing an additional 44,450 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cinemark news, CFO Sean Gamble sold 7,468 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $305,441.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,790,325.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 3rd. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.64%.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of October 15, 2018, it operated 539 theatres with 5,998 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, and 12 other Latin American countries. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

See Also: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.