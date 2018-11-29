Citigroup Inc (C) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 68.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 693,990 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $23,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 107,588,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,199,839,000 after buying an additional 2,247,392 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Citigroup by 96,369.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,578,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,982,839,000 after buying an additional 41,535,375 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its stake in Citigroup by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 25,175,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,684,744,000 after buying an additional 8,975,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Citigroup by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,152,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,230,679,000 after buying an additional 350,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Citigroup by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,721,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $984,367,000 after buying an additional 86,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C opened at $65.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.47. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $80.70.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.43 billion. Citigroup had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.77%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Citigroup to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Citigroup from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.51.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

