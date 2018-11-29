Citigroup Inc (C) Stake Raised by Summit Securities Group LLC

Summit Securities Group LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 18.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 197.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

C stock traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.58. 17,714,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,161,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $163.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.47. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $80.70.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.43 billion. Citigroup had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.77%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Citigroup to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $100.00 target price on shares of Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.51.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

