Citigroup Increases Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP) Price Target to $41.00

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.77% from the stock’s current price.

CQP has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.78.

NYSEAMERICAN CQP traded up $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $38.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,536. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $26.68 and a 1-year high of $40.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the second quarter worth $383,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $108,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the second quarter worth $1,100,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 185.0% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 969,015 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,237,000 after acquiring an additional 629,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 55.7% during the second quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. now owns 386,492 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,894,000 after acquiring an additional 138,324 shares in the last quarter.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

