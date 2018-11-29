Citigroup Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a $41.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BIP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Monday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.09.

NYSE BIP opened at $39.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1 year low of $36.84 and a 1 year high of $46.88.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.00 million. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 8.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 307.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Timber Hill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors own 47.62% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. engages in utility, transport, energy, and communications infrastructure businesses. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 12,000 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; approximately 3.3 million electricity and natural gas connections in the United Kingdom and Colombia; and a port facility that exports metallurgical and thermal coal in Australia.

