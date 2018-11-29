Clarius Group LLC Purchases Shares of 3,088 Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Alerus Financial NA grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.3% in the second quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 87,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,058,000 after purchasing an additional 8,897 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,235,000 after purchasing an additional 20,196 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.4% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 527,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,569,000 after purchasing an additional 36,303 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 102.3% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 72,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 36,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $99.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.73.

PM stock opened at $86.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $130.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.58. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.21 and a 1 year high of $111.25.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 78.80%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

