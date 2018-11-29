Clean Harbors Inc (CLH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.17.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $56.00 target price on Clean Harbors and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, August 2nd.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Shares of CLH stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.07. The company had a trading volume of 7,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,352. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.48 and a beta of 1.01. Clean Harbors has a one year low of $44.74 and a one year high of $72.50.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $843.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total transaction of $3,208,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,859,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,636,008.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Parry sold 4,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $314,852.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,929,038.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,907 shares of company stock valued at $4,370,593 over the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,495,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $321,778,000 after purchasing an additional 113,188 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 7,342 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 66,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. It operates through Technical Services; Industrial and Field Services; Safety-Kleen; and Oil, Gas and Lodging Services segments. The company's Technical Services segment provides a range of hazardous material management services, including the packaging, collection, transportation, treatment, and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste at its incinerator, landfill, wastewater, and other treatment facilities.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.