CLS Investments LLC Has $27.61 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF (GXC)

CLS Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 285,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,592 shares during the quarter. CLS Investments LLC owned about 2.72% of SPDR S&P China ETF worth $27,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GXC. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $12,673,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 4,813.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,564,000 after buying an additional 86,788 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 714,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,887,000 after buying an additional 57,013 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 1,180.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 26,439 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Advisory Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 43.3% in the second quarter. Acorn Advisory Capital L.P. now owns 59,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P China ETF stock opened at $93.42 on Thursday. SPDR S&P China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.76 and a fifty-two week high of $123.91.

SPDR S&P China ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

