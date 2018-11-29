CLS Investments LLC Increases Stake in Spdr Ix (SPDW)

CLS Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Spdr Ix (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,661,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,636 shares during the period. Spdr Ix makes up 1.6% of CLS Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. CLS Investments LLC owned approximately 1.50% of Spdr Ix worth $51,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Spdr Ix by 244.3% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Spdr Ix during the third quarter worth about $3,042,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Spdr Ix by 22.3% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 371,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,258,000 after acquiring an additional 67,684 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Spdr Ix by 15.8% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 75,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 10,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Spdr Ix by 17.7% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $28.54 on Thursday. Spdr Ix has a one year low of $27.31 and a one year high of $33.84.

Spdr Ix Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

