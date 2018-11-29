CNOOC (CEO) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) have been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. CNOOC earned a media sentiment score of 0.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the oil and gas company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected CNOOC’s score:

A number of brokerages have commented on CEO. UBS Group cut shares of CNOOC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Macquarie cut shares of CNOOC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNOOC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.82.

NYSE:CEO opened at $163.43 on Thursday. CNOOC has a 1 year low of $132.62 and a 1 year high of $202.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $72.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.16.

CNOOC Company Profile

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

