COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR (CCHGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, 99wallstreet.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Get COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CCHGY opened at $30.90 on Tuesday. COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR has a twelve month low of $28.53 and a twelve month high of $38.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.63.

About COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, coffee, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Light, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

Read More: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.