Cohen & Steers (CNS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Cohen & Steers have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Also, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Improving assets under management (AUM) and diverse investment products are expected to continue supporting revenue growth. Also, steady capital deployments reflect strong balance sheet. However, mounting expenses are expected to hurt its profitability to some extent. As the company continues to invest in its franchise, operating expenses are expected to increase further. Also, stretched valuation limit the stock's upside potential.”

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Shares of Cohen & Steers stock opened at $37.13 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers has a fifty-two week low of $34.76 and a fifty-two week high of $47.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 38.16%. The firm had revenue of $98.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cohen & Steers will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.77%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the third quarter worth $108,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 500.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 3,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the second quarter worth $202,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the third quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the third quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

