Cohu (COHU) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

COHU has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cohu from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Cohu in a report on Monday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.

Shares of COHU stock opened at $18.99 on Tuesday. Cohu has a 12-month low of $16.67 and a 12-month high of $27.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.10 million, a PE ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). Cohu had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $86.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Cohu’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cohu will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Stephen R. Wigley sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $115,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COHU. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cohu by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 229,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,849 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cohu in the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Cohu by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohu in the 2nd quarter worth $8,790,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cohu in the 2nd quarter worth $1,843,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, and thermal sub-systems for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors worldwide.

