Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,663 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $28,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CL. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,249,000 after purchasing an additional 36,996 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 239,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 192,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,461,000 after purchasing an additional 104,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 370,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,009,000 after purchasing an additional 13,408 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CL opened at $62.83 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $57.41 and a 12-month high of $77.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.85. The company has a market cap of $54.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.75.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 12,004.60%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 19th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.06.

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 462 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $30,977.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,765,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 1,015 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $68,055.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,740.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

