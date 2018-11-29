Colu Local Network Price Down 16.6% Over Last Week (CLN)

Colu Local Network (CURRENCY:CLN) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 29th. Over the last seven days, Colu Local Network has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Colu Local Network token can now be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000196 BTC on major exchanges including Liqui, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC and Bancor Network. Colu Local Network has a market capitalization of $842,621.00 and approximately $26,208.00 worth of Colu Local Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00008847 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003907 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023202 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $104.25 or 0.02423708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00124882 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00197767 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.62 or 0.08825529 BTC.

Colu Local Network Token Profile

Colu Local Network was first traded on December 13th, 2017. Colu Local Network’s total supply is 1,540,701,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,843,185 tokens. Colu Local Network’s official Twitter account is @ColuNetwork. The official message board for Colu Local Network is medium.com/colu. The official website for Colu Local Network is cln.network. The Reddit community for Colu Local Network is /r/ColuLocalNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Colu Local Network

Colu Local Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Liqui, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Colu Local Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Colu Local Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Colu Local Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

