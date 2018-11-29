Columbia Sportswear (COLM) Stock Rating Upgraded by DA Davidson

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $94.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Macquarie set a $106.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.24.

Shares of COLM opened at $89.86 on Thursday. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $67.32 and a one year high of $95.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.71.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $795.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.25 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 15.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 13,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $1,217,889.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,060 shares in the company, valued at $3,859,005. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah Bany sold 19,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $1,773,398.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,245.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLM. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 143.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 973,401 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,955,000 after purchasing an additional 573,517 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 28.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 985,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,741,000 after acquiring an additional 218,489 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 78.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 393,306 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,976,000 after acquiring an additional 172,688 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 383.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 200,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,631,000 after acquiring an additional 158,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 76.5% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 279,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,020,000 after acquiring an additional 121,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

