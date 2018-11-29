Comerica Bank Lowers Stake in Uniti Group Inc (UNIT)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,275 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. 70.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Uniti Group stock opened at $19.54 on Thursday. Uniti Group Inc has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.76.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uniti Group Inc will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.28%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.62%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Uniti Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Uniti Group in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen set a $28.00 price target on shares of Uniti Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2018, Uniti owns 5.4 million fiber strand miles, approximately 850 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

