Comerica Bank Sells 9,630 Shares of Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (KORS)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KORS) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,986 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock after selling 9,630 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Michael Kors were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Michael Kors by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,867 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Michael Kors by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 17,600 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC acquired a new position in Michael Kors during the 2nd quarter worth $1,265,000. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP acquired a new position in Michael Kors during the 2nd quarter worth $3,209,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Michael Kors by 351.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 711,990 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $47,417,000 after purchasing an additional 554,253 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Michael Kors stock opened at $44.96 on Thursday. Michael Kors Holdings Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $75.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.39.

Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The lifestyle brand reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. Michael Kors had a return on equity of 36.66% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Michael Kors Holdings Ltd will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KORS shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Michael Kors from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity set a $80.00 price target on Michael Kors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Michael Kors from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Nomura lifted their price target on Michael Kors from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $74.00 price target on Michael Kors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Michael Kors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.04.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 6,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $435,675.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael David Kors sold 179,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $12,187,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 516,516 shares of company stock valued at $36,817,667 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About Michael Kors

Michael Kors Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

