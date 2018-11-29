Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) Shares Bought by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 14.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 509,323 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,498 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $28,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter valued at $136,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter valued at $162,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter valued at $245,000. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $52.12 on Thursday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $59.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $594.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.75 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.69%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FIX. Zacks Investment Research raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Chairman Franklin Myers bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.25 per share, with a total value of $135,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP T Mckenna Trent sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total value of $821,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,341 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,233.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as industrial process piping.

