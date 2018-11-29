Commonwealth Bank of Australia Acquires New Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 162.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,010,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,861,000 after buying an additional 1,243,827 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 14.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,056,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,208,000 after buying an additional 1,174,600 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 20.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,365,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,091,000 after buying an additional 905,752 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 23.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,084,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,434,000 after buying an additional 582,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter valued at about $19,238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $33.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 10.00 and a current ratio of 10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.75. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $37.29.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $254.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.55 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 38.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.55.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director David A. Handler acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.50 per share, for a total transaction of $368,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 323,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,835,943.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph W. Marshall III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.33 per share, for a total transaction of $33,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,609.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 26,000 shares of company stock worth $873,910 over the last quarter. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

