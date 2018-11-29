Commonwealth Bank of Australia Acquires New Position in Toro Co (TTC)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new stake in shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Toro by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Toro by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Toro by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 120,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Toro by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Toro by 201.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TTC opened at $61.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71. Toro Co has a 52 week low of $53.80 and a 52 week high of $67.81. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.62.

In other Toro news, VP William E. Brown, Jr. sold 5,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $360,557.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 185,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,615,420.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bradley A. Hamilton sold 6,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $380,204.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,300 shares of company stock worth $2,273,060. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Toro in a report on Monday, August 13th.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company manufactures and markets turf maintenance equipment and services, turf irrigation systems, landscaping equipment and lighting products, snow and ice management products, agricultural micro-irrigation systems, and residential yard and snow thrower products worldwide. Its Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, such as sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories; and sprinkler heads, electric and hydraulic valves, controllers, computer irrigation central control systems, and micro-irrigation drip tape and hose products, as well as professionally installed lighting products.

