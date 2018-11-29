Commonwealth Bank of Australia Invests $354,000 in Crane Co. (CR)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new position in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in Crane by 466.7% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Crane during the second quarter worth about $156,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Crane during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Crane during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Crane during the third quarter worth about $226,000. 69.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CR shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Crane from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Crane from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.13.

CR opened at $85.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. Crane Co. has a twelve month low of $78.93 and a twelve month high of $102.65.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $855.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.87 million. Crane had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Crane’s payout ratio is 30.91%.

In related news, VP Kristian Robert Salovaara sold 13,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $1,196,747.51. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,284.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Louis V. Pinkham sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total transaction of $409,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,216.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,767 shares of company stock worth $1,885,878. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Crane Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers process valves and related products, including on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

