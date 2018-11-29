Commonwealth Bank of Australia Takes $369,000 Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MPW shares. ValuEngine upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 price objective on Medical Properties Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. JMP Securities set a $16.00 price objective on Medical Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lifted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.19.

In other news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 12,400 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $175,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 231,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,264,581.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPW opened at $16.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.47. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $16.98.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.64 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 124.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

