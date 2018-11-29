Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 10,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $167.16 on Thursday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $151.58 and a 52-week high of $198.84.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

