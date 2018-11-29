Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,240 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.40.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $77.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.85 and a 1 year high of $83.34.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 41.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 13,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $1,005,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,569 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,069.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Treasurer Dennis E. Hewitt sold 500 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.85, for a total transaction of $37,925.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 45,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,518.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,233 shares of company stock worth $1,098,528. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. The company offers a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. Its services comprises advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communication, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and instore design services.

