Commscope (COMM) Shares Gap Up to $18.06

Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.83, but opened at $18.06. Commscope shares last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 1688472 shares traded.

COMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Commscope from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Cross Research raised shares of Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commscope has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.81.

Get Commscope alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). Commscope had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Alexander W. Pease acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.70 per share, with a total value of $748,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $475,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 76,500 shares of company stock worth $1,442,400 in the last 90 days. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jabodon PT Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Commscope during the third quarter valued at $3,140,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commscope by 14.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,423,293 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,575 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Commscope by 97.3% during the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 268,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after purchasing an additional 132,300 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commscope by 9.2% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,426 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 16,231 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Commscope by 24.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 613,362 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,914,000 after purchasing an additional 119,617 shares during the period.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/commscope-comm-shares-gap-up-to-18-06.html.

Commscope Company Profile (NASDAQ:COMM)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Commscope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commscope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.