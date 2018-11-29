Compagnie de Saint Gobain (SGO) Given a €53.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) has been assigned a €53.00 ($61.63) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SGO. Deutsche Bank set a €55.80 ($64.88) price objective on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Barclays set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Cfra set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. HSBC set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €47.12 ($54.79).

Compagnie de Saint Gobain has a 12 month low of €42.05 ($48.90) and a 12 month high of €52.40 ($60.93).

About Compagnie de Saint Gobain

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The Innovative Materials Sector segment provides flat glass products, such as float glass, as well as laminated, patterned, silvered, lacquered, and coated glass; and a range of products for the building industry, including reinforced thermal insulation and acoustic protection glass, solar control glass, decorative, safety and fireproof glass, and active glass.

