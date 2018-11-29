Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $242,000 Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA reduced its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,650 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $2,531,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 26.7% during the third quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 39.4% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.5% during the third quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 16,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the period.

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.79 on Thursday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1138 per share. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st.

