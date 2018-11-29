Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Santander upgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Shares of SID stock opened at $2.26 on Monday. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 45.17%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Companhia Siderurgica Nacional will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Cement, and Energy. It produces a line of steel products, including slabs, hot and cold-rolled, galvanized, and tin mill products for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

