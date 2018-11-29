Comparing American Business Bank (AMBZ) & Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR (CRARY)

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) and Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRARY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. American Business Bank does not pay a dividend. Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR pays out 37.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

American Business Bank has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for American Business Bank and Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Business Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.9% of American Business Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Business Bank and Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Business Bank $57.86 million 4.95 $8.32 million N/A N/A Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR $21.05 billion 1.69 $4.12 billion $0.69 9.06

Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than American Business Bank.

Profitability

This table compares American Business Bank and Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Business Bank N/A N/A N/A Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR 18.72% 6.42% 0.26%

Summary

Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR beats American Business Bank on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Business Bank

American Business Bank provides various banking and financial services to wholesalers, manufacturers, businesses, professionals, and non-profits in California. Its deposit products include checking, money market, savings, business demand deposit, business money market, special deposit, zero balance, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise personal loans, lines of credit, short term working capital lines, term loans, commercial/industrial real estate loans, and accounts receivable lines. It also offers various services, such as telephone notification, lock box processing, investment, courier, remote deposit, consulting, general business advice, investment banking, investment management, equipment leasing, residential mortgage lending, and professional referral services, as well as online banking services consisting of bill payment, fund transfer, account information, automatic clearing house origination, stop payment, and wire transfer services; and provides credit cards and ATM cards. In addition, the company offers international banking services, including international money transfer, letters of credit, foreign currency deposit, documentary and cleaning collection, and foreign currency exchange services. It operates through five loan production offices in Anaheim, Irvine, Torrance, the Warner Center, and Ontario. American Business Bank was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR

Crédit Agricole S.A. provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers payment instruments, loans, and saving products; savings/retirement, death and disability/creditor/group, and property and casualty insurance products; and expertise and investment solutions for active, passive, real estate, and alternative asset management. It also provides wealth management services that allow individual customers to manage, protect, and transfer their assets; and consumer finance and flow management services. In addition, the company offers financing solutions for property and equipment investment and renewal requirements; trade receivable financing and management solutions for corporates; and financing services for renewable energy and public infrastructure projects, as well as leasing services. Further, it provides investment banking, structured finance, international trade finance, commercial banking, capital market, and syndication services; and asset servicing solutions for investment products, as well as various asset classes, such as execution, clearing, custody, fund administration, middle-office, forex, security lending and borrowing, and fund distribution support and services to issuers. Crédit Agricole S.A. serves retail customers, corporate customers, banks and financial institutions, government agencies, and local authorities. The company is headquartered in Montrouge, France. Crédit Agricole S.A. is a subsidiary of SAS Rue La Boétie.

