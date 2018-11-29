Comparing Hebron Technology (HEBT) & Highway (HIHO)

Hebron Technology (NASDAQ:HEBT) and Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hebron Technology and Highway’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hebron Technology $29.20 million 0.56 $7.13 million N/A N/A Highway $19.17 million 0.75 $1.55 million N/A N/A

Hebron Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Highway.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Hebron Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.3% of Highway shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Hebron Technology and Highway, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hebron Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Highway 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Hebron Technology and Highway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hebron Technology N/A N/A N/A Highway 5.86% 8.58% 5.64%

Dividends

Highway pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.6%. Hebron Technology does not pay a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Hebron Technology has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Highway has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Highway beats Hebron Technology on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hebron Technology

Hebron Technology Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and installation of valves, pipe fittings, and other products primarily for use in pharmaceutical engineering sector in the People's Republic of China. The company offers diaphragm valves, angle seat valves, sanitary centrifugal and liquid-ring pumps, clean-in-place return pumps, sanitary ball valves, and sanitary pipe fittings. It also provides pipeline design, installation, construction, ongoing maintenance, and after-sales services. The company offers its fluid equipment and installation services for use in the pharmaceutical, biological, food and beverage, and other clean industries. Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Wenzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Highway

Highway Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and contract manufacturers. The company operates in two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM, and Electric OEM. It also engages in the trade of plastic injection products; and manufactures and assembles metal, plastic, mold, and electronic products, as well as automation equipment. The company's products are used in the manufacture of products, such as photocopiers, laser printers, print cartridges, electrical connectors, electrical circuits, vacuum cleaners, LED power supplies, stepping motors, pumps for dishwashers, and other washing machine components. In addition, it assists customers in the design and development of the tooling used in the metal and plastic manufacturing process, as well as provides an array of other manufacturing and engineering services. The company serves customers in Hong Kong/China, Europe, North America, and other Asian countries. Highway Holdings Limited was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Sheung Shui, Hong Kong.

